 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 19, 2024

Heat pull very confident move ahead of play-in game against Bulls

April 19, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
The logo of the Miami Heat on the court

Nov 9, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; A detailed view of the special Miami Heat Vice Nights logo on the court prior to the game between the between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat are once again calling their shot.

Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 South Florida reported on Friday that the Heat, who are playing the Chicago Bulls in the second Eastern Conference play-in game later in the day, have already booked a flight to Boston (per FAA records). The Heat are scheduled to fly to Boston at 1 PM local time Saturday, Slater notes.

The implication is that the Heat are fully expecting to defeat the Bulls on Friday, which would set up a first-round playoff matchup against the rival Boston Celtics (the first game of that series would be on Sunday). Against Chicago, Miami will be without their leader Jimmy Butler (who suffered a concerning knee injury in the first-play in game against Philadelphia) and top trade deadline acquisition Terry Rozier (who is dealing with neck spasms). But their confidence clearly has not waned one bit.

Indeed, the Heat still have to be feeling good about their chances as they played 22 games without Butler during the regular season and are famous for having unheralded role players step up in big moments, especially come the postseason. Plus, if this flight move seems familiar for Miami, that is because it is. They did the exact same thing in last year’s playoffs too.

Article Tags

Miami Heat
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus