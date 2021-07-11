Ice Cube issues challenge to Damian Lillard

Rapper/businessman Ice Cube issued a challenge to Damian Lillard.

Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, is a big Los Angeles Lakers fan. He appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s show on Friday and was asked what advice he would give Lillard regarding the Portland guard’s future.

“If you want a championship, he should come join the Lakers,” Cube told Smith. “If you want to just score a lot of points and be the man, stay in Portland. But come win a championship. You deserve it. He’s given a lot to that city. So give some of that love to the L.A. Lakers, man.”

Lillard has long stated his commitment to the Trail Blazers. However, he now seems less attached to the team compared to the past. That has opposing teams monitoring the situation for a possible trade.

Lillard has a 4-year, $176 million contract extension that begins next season. The likelihood of him being traded to the Lakers, who have little wiggle room under the cap, is low. But that won’t stop Cube from dreaming.