Jerami Grant, Yves Missi get ejected after an altercation

Jerami Grant and Yves Missi both got their walking papers after an incident during Wednesday’s game.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward Grant and the New Orleans Pelicans center Missi were both ejected after an incident in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. Grant and Missi were boxing each other out on a rebound and got tangled up.

Missi took apparent exception to Grant pulling on his arm during the box-out and proceeded to confront Grant underneath the basket. The two then started scrapping before being separated by teammates and referees.

FULL MOMENT: Jerami Grant and Yves Missi ejected after heated moment. Everyone then gets involved pic.twitter.com/PZxWELpxT4 — NBAbzy (@nbabzyy) November 13, 2025

Grant and Missi were issued two unsportsmanlike technical fouls each, resulting in both players getting tossed. Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe and New Orleans’ Herbert Jones were hit with offsetting double technical fouls as well over their role in the dust-up.

The 31-year-old Grant finished with two points, two rebounds, and an assist in seven minutes off the bench. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Missi had a block and no other counting stats in a mere two minutes off the bench.

In truth, that seemed like a pretty light altercation to eject both players for. But NBA referees this season have seemingly been using greater discretion to throw out players for committing unsportsmanlike acts (as evidenced by Desmond Bane recently getting ejected for a non-flagrant 2 foul).