Old video resurfaces of Joe Mazzulla threatening Celtics’ new acquisition

The Boston Celtics made a move to bolster their frontcourt on Tuesday, and it is someone coach Joe Mazzulla has some history with.

The Celtics signed former Toronto Raptors center Chris Boucher on Tuesday to a one-year, $3.3 million deal, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The contract is fully guaranteed, and Boucher is expected to have a significant role in the team’s frontcourt.

Boucher and Mazzulla have some history. Social media quickly dug up an old clip from an April 5, 2023 game between the Celtics and Raptors. In the clip, Boucher bumps Mazzulla in the back as he heads for his bench during a timeout, prompting Mazzulla to angrily turn around and try to confront the Raptors center. Mazzulla even had to be held back by then-Celtics center Robert Williams III.

“Boucher bumps him. Watch this. Watch Coach Mazzulla, he’s going after Boucher. Gotta be held back by Rob Williams.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/hVuIvHNmLH — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 6, 2023

NBC Sports Boston reporter Chris Forsberg joked that Mazzulla will have the clip playing on a loop the first time Boucher arrives at the team’s facility.

Mazzulla gonna have this clip playing on a loop when Boucher walks in the facility for the first time. https://t.co/3MM77fcBzR — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 5, 2025

Presumably, there are no lingering hard feelings between Mazzulla and Boucher. There was never any follow-up to this, and the center does fill a glaring need for frontcourt depth in Boston.

An eight-year veteran, Boucher has spent the bulk of his career as a key reserve for the Raptors with the ability to stretch the floor. He averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game for Toronto last season while shooting 36.3 percent from three-point range.