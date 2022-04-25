Joel Embiid fined for criticizing officials after Game 4

Joel Embiid openly taunted the officiating crew following the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 on Saturday, and his actions have drawn a fine from the NBA.

The NBA announced on Monday that Embiid has been fined $15,000 for “public criticism of the officiating.”

Toronto avoided a sweep with a 110-102 win over the 76ers. As he was walking off the court, Embiid sarcastically applauded in the direction of the officials (video here). He then said in his postgame press conference that the refs “had one job coming in here tonight and they got it done.” The implication was that the officiating crew intentionally favored the Raptors in order to extend the series.

Embiid took aim at Raptors head coach Nick Nurse for complaining about calls earlier in the series. Toronto shot 35 free throws in Game 4 compared to Philadelphia’s 25, but that was the first time in the series that the free throw discrepancy favored them.

If the calls go in the Sixers’ favor in Game 5 on Monday night, Embiid will probably feel the fine was worthwhile.