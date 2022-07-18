 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid goes viral for wedding dance video

July 17, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Joel Embiid holds a ball

Nov 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before action against the Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is very clearly living his best life this summer.

The Philadelphia 76ers center went viral over the weekend for a funny video that showed him dancing at a wedding. Michael Ratner, a filmmaker who is friends with Embiid and even worked on a documentary project on Embiid’s journey to the NBA, was the one who got married. Footage from Ratner’s wedding showed Embiid giddily participating in the Hora, a traditional dance at Jewish weddings.

It was difficult to miss the large seven-foot professional athlete hopping around in a circle with everybody else. Have a look.

Even more impressive was that the wedding guests somehow managed to lift Embiid, who weighs north of 275 pounds, up in a chair for the other part of the Hora dance.

Make way, Kevin Durant’s trade request. Beat it, LeBron James at the Drew League. Joel Embiid getting his wings to “Hava Nagila” is the only offseason content that truly matters.

Though Embiid finished second in a tight NBA MVP race last season, he was the unanimous MVP of Ratner’s wedding. Hopefully though, the 76ers are not as upset as they were the last time Embiid went viral for his dancing.

