Joel Embiid goes viral for wedding dance video

Joel Embiid is very clearly living his best life this summer.

The Philadelphia 76ers center went viral over the weekend for a funny video that showed him dancing at a wedding. Michael Ratner, a filmmaker who is friends with Embiid and even worked on a documentary project on Embiid’s journey to the NBA, was the one who got married. Footage from Ratner’s wedding showed Embiid giddily participating in the Hora, a traditional dance at Jewish weddings.

It was difficult to miss the large seven-foot professional athlete hopping around in a circle with everybody else. Have a look.

Joel Embiid dancing the Hora is the only thing I want to see on social media this week. pic.twitter.com/4HLXEaw2bj — Tori Rubinstein (@ToriRubinstein) July 17, 2022

Even more impressive was that the wedding guests somehow managed to lift Embiid, who weighs north of 275 pounds, up in a chair for the other part of the Hora dance.

Mazel tov Joel Embiid! How many people did it take to lift that chair! JoJo doing the Hora. This is epic 🎥 Gabby Blauner pic.twitter.com/eKKVhFWJGv — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 17, 2022

How did they get Joel Embiid in the air? pic.twitter.com/ii6Bo0G8yR — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) July 17, 2022

Make way, Kevin Durant’s trade request. Beat it, LeBron James at the Drew League. Joel Embiid getting his wings to “Hava Nagila” is the only offseason content that truly matters.

Though Embiid finished second in a tight NBA MVP race last season, he was the unanimous MVP of Ratner’s wedding. Hopefully though, the 76ers are not as upset as they were the last time Embiid went viral for his dancing.