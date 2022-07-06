 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant’s brother responds to latest rumor about Nets star

July 6, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Kevin Durant looks up

Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Durant is having to log back into social media this week to address another rumor.

Tony, the older brother of Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant, took to Instagram this week to fire back at FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless, who had suggested that the Nets should just hang onto Kevin.

“Uhhhhhhh skip the hell with that and you,” wrote Tony.

Bayless’ take appears to be rooted in a recent rumor about Kevin amid the former MVP’s trade request from Brooklyn. Shams Charania of The Athletic had suggested that the Nets could hang to both Kevin and his fellow co-star Kyrie Irving into the start of next season if their asking prices are not met.

Kevin’s trade request has sent the entire NBA into DEFCON 1 mode, and even some highly unlikely teams appear to be in the mix for him. But as for Tony, he recently shot down the rumors linking Kevin to one of those teams.

