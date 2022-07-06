Kevin Durant’s brother responds to latest rumor about Nets star

Tony Durant is having to log back into social media this week to address another rumor.

Tony, the older brother of Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant, took to Instagram this week to fire back at FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless, who had suggested that the Nets should just hang onto Kevin.

“Uhhhhhhh skip the hell with that and you,” wrote Tony.

Kevin Durant’s brother reacts to @RealSkipBayless saying the Nets should keep KD in Brookyln pic.twitter.com/WPIteMX7Tc — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) July 6, 2022

Bayless’ take appears to be rooted in a recent rumor about Kevin amid the former MVP’s trade request from Brooklyn. Shams Charania of The Athletic had suggested that the Nets could hang to both Kevin and his fellow co-star Kyrie Irving into the start of next season if their asking prices are not met.

The Nets are making moves in preparation that they are bringing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back next season per @ShamsCharania. Shams says KD’s trade stance is not expected to change but the Nets have made it known that they won’t move him until their price is met. pic.twitter.com/5nHt7XrSMn — Erik Slater (@erikslaterNR) July 5, 2022

Kevin’s trade request has sent the entire NBA into DEFCON 1 mode, and even some highly unlikely teams appear to be in the mix for him. But as for Tony, he recently shot down the rumors linking Kevin to one of those teams.