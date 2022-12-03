 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant slams Charles Barkley over latest comments about him

December 3, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Kevin Durant looks up

Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley’s chronic case of being mad on the air is meeting Kevin Durant’s chronic case of being mad online this week.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the Hall of Famer Barkley spoke on the Brooklyn Nets star Durant and said that he thinks Durant is “insecure at times.” Barkley added that “you don’t need burner phones” and that “you don’t need to react to every single thing.”

Lo and behold, Durant ended up reacting to this thing, firing back Barkley in a pair of tweets.

“This clown does not have g14 classification to speak on the god, we’ve never had a real human interaction…carry on haaaa,” said Durant.

“I think it’s insecurity when u go on tv trying to take shots at my character as a man,” Durant added in another post. “But s–t, I’m an ignorant jock, what do I know” (profanity edited by LBS).

The former MVP Durant has actually been fairly quiet this season, letting his game do the talking for the most part with a superb 29.8 points per night on a career-high 55.4 percent shooting for the No. 6 seed Nets. But he remains infamous for being baited into responses online, be it by well-known figures like Barkley or by generic troll accounts like “FirstNameBunchOfNumbers.”

In fairness, Barkley goes after countless current NBA stars, not just Durant. But there definitely seems to be some extra animosity between those two.

