Knicks fans all said the same thing after New York advanced to NBA Cup Finals

Jalen Brunson looks ahead
Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The tortured New York Knicks fan base knows the importance of celebrating small victories.

The Knicks outlasted the Orlando Magic on Saturday to advance to the NBA Cup Finals in a 132-120 contest at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., that was far more competitive than the final score suggests.

The Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson, who went off for 40 points on 16/27 shooting to go along with 4 rebounds and 8 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns served as the team’s secondary scorer with 29 points, while OG Anunoby added 24 more from the small forward spot.

It was an all-around team performance for New York — one that several fans felt was worthy of recognition. Despite some dismissing the NBA Cup’s overall relevance, many Knicks fans called it a major accomplishment to make the tournament’s championship game.

It’s hard to knock Knicks fans for celebrating the team’s NBA Cup success. New York spent decades as an Eastern Conference afterthought before the team finally became a legitimate NBA Finals contender (sorry, Carmelo Anthony) in the Brunson era.

The Knicks have not made the Finals since 1999, when Brunson was just three years old. While making the NBA Cup Finals doesn’t carry the same magnitude as playing for the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June, Knicks fans have every right to celebrate the success all the same.

