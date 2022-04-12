Report: Some with Knicks wanted Tom Thibodeau fired

The New York Knicks endured a very difficult 2021-22 season, and had some in the organization reportedly had their way, it would have involved a change of coaches.

At least two members of the Knicks front office called for Tom Thibodeau to be fired at the All-Star break, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. The team had lost 13 of 16 at the time, and ose who wanted Thibodeau fired felt he had lost the team, citing body language during timeouts to support that assertion.

Thibodeau had a staunch ally in team president Leon Rose, however, and Rose refused to consider firing Thibodeau. The Knicks wound up going 12-11 after the break.

Thibodeau just finished his second season with the Knicks, and he led the team to a surprise playoff appearance in 2021. One would think he had built up some goodwill through that, though all indications are Rose is the biggest factor working in his favor. For now, Thibodeau is set to return next season, though it’s hard to know how long his leash is.

Photo: Jan 2, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports