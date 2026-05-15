Knicks receive notable OG Anunoby injury update

The New York Knicks have received an encouraging update on forward OG Anunoby as they prepare for the Eastern Conference Finals.

Anunoby, who missed the last two games of the team’s second-round sweep over the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right hamstring strain suffered late in Game 2, participated in portions of practice on Wednesday.

Coach Mike Brown noted that Anunoby completed limited activities and an individual workout but did not engage in full-contact or live drills. Brown expressed measured optimism, stating he would assess further progress on Friday while emphasizing a day-to-day approach to avoid raising expectations prematurely.

“Anytime anybody’s able to do stuff, you’re encouraged,” Brown said, via the New York Post. “That’s what [the medical team] told me he can do today, and I’ll wait until Friday to see what he can do [then]. … The stuff that he went through, he looked fine.

“At least for me, I’m taking it one [day] at a time. I don’t want to know from medical or anybody else anything but beyond that, because when I do that stuff, I get my hopes up. I don’t like doing that at all.”

There appears to be growing confidence that Anunoby could return for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals, potentially as early as Sunday, giving him roughly 11 days to recover.

Before the injury, the 6-foot-7 forward had been a standout performer, averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and shooting 53 percent from three-point range in eight playoff games.

The Knicks, who have won a franchise-record seven straight postseason games, value Anunoby’s elite two-way contributions and plan to manage his workload carefully during the extended break.