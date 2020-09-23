Knicks’ Kenny Wooten seems very pleased with new coaching staff

It’s very early, but the New York Knicks’ new coaching staff seems to have made an impression on one player.

Kenny Wooten, a former undrafted free agent who spent 2019-20 with the G League’s Westchester Knicks, took part in the first workout led by Tom Thibodeau on Wednesday. He tweeted a quick note afterward that indicates that the staff made an impression on him.

I see myself learning a lot from this staff — Kenny Wooten (@kennywootenjr) September 23, 2020

It’s certainly never a bad thing to see this from a player after meeting the new coaches.

The Thibodeau hire has won wide praise around the sport. Thibodeau also added Kenny Payne, a highly-regarded assistant coach at Kentucky, to his staff. The early results certainly seem good, but much will depend on whether Thibodeau and his staff get the players they need to be successful.