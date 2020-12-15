 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 15, 2020

Kostas Antetokounmpo gets memed after brother Giannis spurns Lakers

December 15, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially off the market, and the Internet definitely thinks that is bad news for his younger brother Kostas.

Giannis agreed Tuesday to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year supermax deal, eliminating the possibility of a departure in free agency next offseason. Kostas plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, and many thought that Kostas’ presence might help lure Giannis to the team.

After news of Giannis’ extension broke, Kostas got hit with a deluge of Twitter memes. Here were some of the best ones:

Kostas did win a championship with the Lakers last season and had one really cool moment during the celebration. But he still made just five total appearances for them all year and averaged a meager 1.4 points per game. Thus, it is safe to say that Kostas is looking pretty expendable right now.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus