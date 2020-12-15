Kostas Antetokounmpo gets memed after brother Giannis spurns Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially off the market, and the Internet definitely thinks that is bad news for his younger brother Kostas.

Giannis agreed Tuesday to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year supermax deal, eliminating the possibility of a departure in free agency next offseason. Kostas plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, and many thought that Kostas’ presence might help lure Giannis to the team.

After news of Giannis’ extension broke, Kostas got hit with a deluge of Twitter memes. Here were some of the best ones:

when LeBron sees Kostas at practice pic.twitter.com/dmEjV2Nxa8 — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) December 15, 2020

Rob pelinka when he see Kostas in the training facility tomorrow pic.twitter.com/eQ2sagf1iJ — FullJawnz Alchemist. (@Faded_Dee) December 15, 2020

How Kostas looking at LeBron after Giannis re-signed with the Bucks pic.twitter.com/mEO13ce9yB — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 15, 2020

Kostas when he gets to the Lakers facility after Giannis signed his 5-year supermax with the Bucks pic.twitter.com/1ZrvHIOYT9 — Jones (@lakersjonesjr) December 15, 2020

Kostas did win a championship with the Lakers last season and had one really cool moment during the celebration. But he still made just five total appearances for them all year and averaged a meager 1.4 points per game. Thus, it is safe to say that Kostas is looking pretty expendable right now.