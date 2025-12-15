Larry Brown Sports

Kristaps Porzingis sidelined by another mystery illness

Kristaps Porzingis in his Hawks uniform
Oct 6, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward/center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For the second time in a year, Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with some sort of unexplained illness that will cause him to miss time.

Porzingis is set to miss the next two weeks with an illness and will undergo further evaluation, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The Atlanta Hawks forward has already missed seven of the team’s last eight games due to the issue.

While it is not known if this illness is related to the one that sidelined him for much of the second half of last season, Porzingis indicated a week and a half ago that he did not believe it was.

This marks a strange turn of events for Porzingis. He was limited for much of the second half of last season due to what was later diagnosed as POTS. However, the issues appeared to be behind him, and he fully took part in EuroBasket with Latvia during the summer.

Porzingis has only played in 13 games for the Hawks this season. The 30-year-old is averaging 19.2 points per game during those appearances, and the team is only 6-7 with him in the lineup.

.

