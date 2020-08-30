Lakers earn series win and Charles Barkley earns $100k by breaking broom

The Los Angeles Lakers earned a series win on Saturday night, and Charles Barkley earned himself some cash.

The Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 131-122 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Orlando, Fla. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were monsters in the win.

James scored 36 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, giving him his 13th 30-point playoff triple-double, according to TNT. Davis scored 43 points on 14/18 shooting and made four of six three-pointers.

Charles Barkley originally predicted on TNT that the Blazers would sweep the Lakers after winning Game 1 of the series. So after the Lakers won Game 2, Shaquille O’Neal snapped Barkley’s sweep broom.

Shaq repeated the stunt again on Saturday night and then challenged Barkley to break a broom for $100,000. He came through.

No brooms are safe around @SHAQ and Chuck pic.twitter.com/1JjtgWYI14 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 30, 2020

That was easy money for Barkley, and a smooth path to series victory for the Lakers after dropping the first game of the series.

This was also the Lakers’ first playoff series win since 2012. Better luck next time with your sweep prediction, Chuck. As for the Lakers, they will face the winner of the Thunder-Rockets series next.