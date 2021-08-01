Lakers will not overpay to keep Alex Caruso?

Alex Caruso is one of the most popular players within the Los Angeles Lakers fanbase. But charm and goodwill may only get him so far.

Basketball writer Eric Pincus said this week in an appearance on the #Lakers Podcast that a reasonable number for Caruso, a free agent this offseason, may be around $5-6 million per year. Pincus added that the Lakers may let Caruso go if he gets more than that from another team.

While Caruso is an excellent defender, that seems to be a fair number for a guy who has career averages of 5.9 points and 2.3 asissts per game. Granted, the 27-year-old is now the Lakers’ longest-tenured player after the losses of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma in the Russell Westbrook trade.

We do know one team that may want to steal away Caruso from the Lakers, especially if they are aware that the Lakers are unwilling to overpay for him.

H/T Ralph Mason