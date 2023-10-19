Lakers sign ex-Warriors champion

After knocking off the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Lakers are now signing one of their former champions.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Thursday that the Lakers have agreed to a deal with free agent guard Quinndary Weatherspoon. The move marks a return to the NBA for the 27-year-old Weatherspoon, who played last season with the Tianjin Pioneers in China.

Weatherspoon, a former All-SEC First Teamer at Mississippi State, was drafted in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs in 2019 (at No. 49 overall). He has three seasons of NBA experience between the Spurs and the Golden State Warriors. Weatherspoon was a member of Golden State’s 2022 NBA championship team, making 11 total appearances for them that season.

Not much should be expected of Weatherspoon, who has career averages of 2.1 points a game. But he adds more depth in the backcourt for the Lakers, who just made several roster cuts (including the son of an NBA legend).