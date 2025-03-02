Lawyer makes unflattering claim about Jimmy Butler

In the wake of a recent lawsuit filed against Jimmy Butler, a lawyer is sharing his own supposed negative experience with the six-time NBA All-Star.

Word broke earlier this week that the Golden State Warriors star forward Jimmy Butler has been sued by a Miami-based luxury rental home company. The company is suing for over $250,000, claiming that Butler stayed at one of their properties for two months without permission and also caused more than $125,000 in damages to the property. You can read the full details of the lawsuit here.

In the wake of the news, Darren Heitner, a sports, entertainment, and trademark lawyer who is also based in the Miami area, made a very unflattering claim about Butler on social media over the weekend.

“I had to file a grievance against Jimmy Butler on 2 separate occasions for not paying his agent commissions,” Heitner wrote. “Same guy.”

Heitner did not specifically mention which agent Butler had supposedly failed to pay commissions to. But we do know that Butler is represented by Bernie Lee of Thread Sports Management, who has been his agent since 2017 (including throughout Butler’s whole tenure in Miami). Prior to that, Butler was represented by Happy Walters of Catalyst Sports & Media, LLC but parted with Walters in 2016 and spent the entire 2016-17 NBA season without an agent before eventually hiring Lee.

Lee continues to be very zealous in his representation of Butler, 35, and has even recently fired back at other negative claims that have emerged about Butler on social media. But drama simply seems to follow Butler everywhere he goes these days, whether it has to do with basketball issues or civil issues.