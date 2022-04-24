LeBron James makes bold promise about rest of his playing career

LeBron James is not playing in the postseason this year for the first time since his rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Lakers star does not intend to let that happen again.

LeBron watched some playoff basketball on TV this week. He took to Twitter to express how much he disliked the feeling.

“I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This s— HURT,” James wrote (edited by LBS for profanity). “Ok back to watching these games.”

LeBron will turn 38 next season. His body has shown some signs of aging from an injury standpoint, as he has played in 56 or fewer games in three of the last four seasons. James has still been dominant when on the floor, however. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this year.

The Lakers have to make some big changes this offseason if LeBron is going to fulfill his playoff promise. Many people criticized them from the start last year about the average age and injury history of their roster. Those critics are not going to be silenced by the recent ex-All-Star the Lakers were linked to.