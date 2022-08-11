 Skip to main content
What will happen to LeBron James with jersey No. 6 now retired?

August 11, 2022
by Larry Brown
The NBA on Thursday announced big news surrounding the late Bill Russell.

The league is retiring jersey No. 6 leaguewide to honor Russell. It’s the first time the NBA has retired a number leaguewide.

Though the news about honoring Russell drew attention, some were wondering what will happen to players who currently wear No. 6, like LeBron James. Here is how it will work.

Players who already wear jersey No. 6 will be allowed to continue wearing the number. But the number will not be allowed to be issued in the future.

Including James, there were 25 players to wear No. 6 last season. Here is the full list of players who will be able to continue wearing the number.

In addition to LeBron, other notable players to wear No. 6 include Kristaps Porzingis and Montrezl Harrell, who are now on the same team. And you can’t forget about fan favorite Alex Caruso, who wears No. 6 for the Bulls.

Some of these players may choose to switch numbers. James has worn No. 23 several times in the past. But if players don’t want to switch, they can continue to wear No. 6.

