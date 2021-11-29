LeBron James already making change following warning from NBA

LeBron James was fined by the NBA last week for making an obscene gesture and warned for using profane language. If his postgame interview on Sunday was any indication, James is taking that warning seriously.

LeBron scored 33 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-106 win over the Detroit Pistons. He said he was motivated in part by his team’s triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The way he described his emotions was noteworthy.

LeBron James, after recently being scolded for cursing during an interview, just said he was “mad as heck” about the loss to Sacramento. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) November 29, 2021

Those who have followed LeBron’s career know that “mad as heck” doesn’t really sound like something he would say. We highly doubt it’s a coincidence that he used that phrase after being warned by the NBA.

James was fined $15,000 for doing the “Big Balls Dance” after making a 3-pointer against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night (video here). He then used profane language when discussing how he was suspended over his incident with Isaiah Stewart, and the NBA said he had been warned.

LeBron is used to being the darling of the NBA, so perhaps he wants to make sure he isn’t scolded again.

Photo: Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports