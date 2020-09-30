Luka Doncic sees surge in jersey sales since NBA restart

Luka Doncic’s outstanding performance in the NBA bubble appears to have been very good for his brand.

The NBA released numbers on jersey sales by team and player since the league’s restart. As usual, LeBron James led the field. However, Doncic surged to second in jersey sales, ahead of stars such as Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NBA Bubble jersey sales: 1. LeBron James

2. Luka Doncic

3. Anthony Davis

4. Jayson Tatum

5. Giannis A.

6. Stephen Curry

7. Kevin Durant

8. Damian Lillard

9. Kawhi Leonard

10. Jimmy Butler

11. Kemba Walker

12. Kyrie Irving

13. Russell Westbrook

14. Nikola Jokic

15. Ja Morant — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 30, 2020

The 21-year-old was dominant during the Dallas Mavericks’ first round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 31 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in the six game series. He did it despite being hobbled for part of the series with an ankle injury.

Doncic delivered one of the signature moments of the playoffs during that series. He probably has more of them in his future, too. It’s clear the NBA world is taking notice.