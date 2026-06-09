Magic Johnson had a telling remark about Victor Wembanyama after Game 3

Magic Johnson is keeping a close eye on the ongoing 2026 NBA Finals, which just got more interesting following Monday’s 115-111 win by Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs against the New York Knicks .

Johnson was among the many left impressed with what Wembanyama showed in what was a virtual must-win game for the Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y..

Following the game, Johnson, a five-time NBA champion and three-time Finals MVP, gave the Spurs star big man his flowers.

He also found a way to flex his Finals legacy a bit.

“I was in awe of Victor Wembanyama ’s performance tonight – not only did he score 32 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, he also became the 2nd youngest player to have 30, 5 and 5 in the victory over the Knicks on their home court (behind some kid who played for the Lakers),” Johnson wrote in a post on X.

The 22-year-old Wembanyama put the Spurs on his back and put together a historic stat line that made him the second-youngest ever to have at least 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in an NBA Finals game, ensuring that the Spurs would not go down 3-0 in the series.

The youngest, of course, was Magic Johnson, who had 42 points, 15 boards and 7 assists in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals as a 20-year-old rookie.