Video shows Marcus Morris in shackles during airport arrest

Marcus Morris was arrested in Florida last month on charges related to fraud, and a new video shows that the longtime NBA veteran was not thrilled with the way police treated him.

Morris was arrested on July 27 by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Officers approached the 35-year-old when he was seated at a gate waiting for a flight with his family.

The arrest stemmed from a warrant for fraud and theft charges that were issued in Las Vegas. Police body camera footage that was released by TMZ on Tuesday showed an officer initially telling Morris he wanted to take him away from his family so Morris’ children did not have to see him placed under arrest. Morris cooperated and was taken around the corner from the gate, where he was placed in handcuffs.

Morris was then told that he would not be able to walk out on his own because of “agency policy.” He was then asked to sit in a wheelchair so his legs could be shackled. Morris was frustrated at that point and replied, “Come on, bro.” He was then wheeled out of the airport and placed into a police vehicle.

You can see the video:

#EXCLUSIVE 🚨 NBA's Marcus Morris Walked Out Of Airport In Shackles… New Arrest Video Shows https://t.co/vaQPRW9oK4 pic.twitter.com/fHR1fhB3ii — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 26, 2025

Court documents showed that Morris was accused of defrauding two Las Vegas casinos to the tune of $265,000 by writing checks he knew would bounce. Morris allegedly wrote a bad check for $115,000 to the MGM Grand in May 2024 and never paid it back when the checks bounced. He allegedly pulled a similar stunt at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino a month later.

Morris issued lengthy statement on social media ripping both police and Las Vegas officials over the way he was treated. He said he could have easily paid the money he had owed had he been aware he was going to be taken into custody.

The charges against Morris were dismissed earlier this month after he paid off the debts.

A former All-American at the University of Kansas, Morris played 13 NBA seasons from 2011-24. He had stints with the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns, the Detroit Pistons, the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks, the LA Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (averaging 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game overall).

Morris, who earned roughly $107 million in career salary, last played in the NBA for the Cavaliers in 2024. He had since moved on to a career on television and managed to generate some controversy in that regard.