Marcus Morris accused of stealing over $250,000 from casinos

New details have emerged regarding the fraud charges against longtime NBA player Marcus Morris.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Morris is accused of defrauding two Las Vegas casinos to the tune of $265,000 by writing checks he knew would bounce. Morris allegedly wrote a bad check for $115,000 to the MGM Grand in May 2024 and never paid it back when the checks bounced.

The documents allege Morris pulled a similar scheme a month later at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, this time for $150,000. Morris allegedly knew the checks would not cash and did not plan to pay back any of his debts.

Morris was arrested on Sunday in Florida over fraud accusations. His agent has referred to the charges as “absolute insanity” and denied that there was any fraud.

The longtime NBA player remains in custody at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as he awaits extradition to Nevada. His attorneys have argued for his release, but to no avail.

Morris played for several different teams since he was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the 14th overall pick in 2011. At his peak, he averaged 19.6 points per game in 43 contests with the New York Knicks during the 2019-20 season. He has averaged 12 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for his career, and made over $100 million playing in the NBA.