Notable update emerges on Marcus Morris’ fraud case

Marcus Morris Sr. is now in the clear after apparently paying off what he owed.

Fraud and theft charges against the ex-NBA forward Morris have been dismissed, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, Nev. reported this week. According to court documents, Morris paid off the debts that he owed to two Vegas casinos, resulting in the dismissal of the charges.

Now 35 years old, the former lottery pick Morris was initially arrested in late July for allegedly writing a bad check. A felony warrant had been issued in another state for Morris’ arrest, and he was taken into custody by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Word then emerged that Morris was being accused of defrauding two Las Vegas casinos by writing checks for a total amount of $265,000 that he supposedly knew would bounce (full details here).

Morris’ agent denied in a statement that any sort of fraud had taken place, and Morris himself stated in a lengthy social media post that he had simply taken out a marker to gamble. Additionally, Morris claimed that he was not given any food or water during his roughly two days spent in jail.

A former All-American at the University of Kansas, Morris played 13 NBA seasons from 2011-24. He had stints with the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns, the Detroit Pistons, the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks, the LA Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (averaging 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game overall).

Morris, who earned roughly $107 million in career salary, last played in the NBA for the Cavaliers in 2024. He had since moved on to a career on television and managed to generate some controversy in that regard.