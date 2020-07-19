Mark Cuban dismisses Mavericks fan against players kneeling

Mark Cuban made clear his stance on Dallas Mavericks players kneeling for the national anthem.

Mark Davis, a talk show host and author, said on Twitter how much he was looking forward to the Mavericks for the resumed season in Orlando. However, he said he would stop following the team if a player kneeled during the national anthem. He tagged Mark Cuban so that the Mavericks owner would see the tweet.

I am so ready to be be in on this year's #Mavericks home stretch: so much promise, so much personality. But the minute one player kneels during the anthem, I am OUT. Surely @mcuban can lead the way for #Mavs, #NBA to do whatever gesture they wish without insulting the nation. https://t.co/PWMWrpgwAc — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) July 20, 2020

Cuban’s response to Davis was simple and contained one word: “bye”.

Athlete behavior during the national anthem remains a highly divisive issue, but Cuban and the rest of the NBA have made it clear that they support the players who choose to kneel. Cuban, of course, may have some political motivations behind his response too.