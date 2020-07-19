pixel 1
Sunday, July 19, 2020

Mark Cuban dismisses Mavericks fan against players kneeling

July 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban made clear his stance on Dallas Mavericks players kneeling for the national anthem.

Mark Davis, a talk show host and author, said on Twitter how much he was looking forward to the Mavericks for the resumed season in Orlando. However, he said he would stop following the team if a player kneeled during the national anthem. He tagged Mark Cuban so that the Mavericks owner would see the tweet.

Cuban’s response to Davis was simple and contained one word: “bye”.

Athlete behavior during the national anthem remains a highly divisive issue, but Cuban and the rest of the NBA have made it clear that they support the players who choose to kneel. Cuban, of course, may have some political motivations behind his response too.

