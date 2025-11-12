Mark Cuban reportedly helped get Nico Harrison fired

Mark Cuban does not play much of a role with the Dallas Mavericks anymore, but he reportedly has enough sway that he had a hand in getting general manager Nico Harrison fired.

Cuban had spent the last several months arguing to principal owner Patrick Dumont that Harrison was leading the franchise in the wrong direction, according to Joe Vardon, Christian Clark, and Sam Amick of The Athletic. Cuban never cared for Harrison, and blamed the former general manager for freezing him out after selling a majority stake in the team and not consulting him before trading Luka Doncic.

Cuban still owns 27 percent of the Mavericks. At the time of the sale, he had said he would remain in charge of basketball decisions, but that did not happen. He has said he would not have traded Doncic if he were in charge, at least not as the deal was constructed.

The story states that Cuban is advocating for the Mavericks to hire Detroit Pistons vice president Dennis Lindsey to replace Harrison, having previously worked for the team in 2023-24. A Lindsey hire could signify that Cuban’s influence over the Mavericks is growing again.

Harrison’s days were numbered when the Mavericks got off to a 3-8 start to the season, which pushed fan hostility to an all-time high. Cuban may not be in charge of final decisions, but he clearly still has some sway around the organization if anyone asks for his opinion.