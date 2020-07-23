Mike D’Antoni, Rockets staff to coach with masks on

The Houston Rockets coaching staff is looking to set an example in the Orlando bubble.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters on Thursday that he and the rest of the team’s staff will coach with masks on, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. D’Antoni added that the decision was in large part to model mask-wearing behavior.

Official scrimmages began in the bubble on Wednesday with coaches and their assistants largely without masks but sitting a safe distance apart from each other. Other team personnel sitting behind the first row have already had masks on however.

D’Antoni, who is in the high-risk category at 69 years old, was uncertain to be part of the bubble at one point but ultimately was cleared to participate. The example that he and his staff will be setting with the masks is certainly an important one, especially for certain NBA players.