NBA reportedly bringing back anonymous safety hotline for 2020-21 season

The NBA’s anonymous hotline worked so well in the Orlando bubble that the league is bringing it back for the 2020-21 regular season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league plans to reestablish its anonymous hotline for players to report each other for violations of safety protocols. It sounds like the process will be similar to the one that was used during bubble play.

The bubble hotline was a major topic of conversation. Some players were openly critical of it and said it was akin to snitching on their peers. However, as much as those opinions were voiced in public, it’s pretty clear that the hotline received significant use.

One thing that is less clear is how effective the hotline will be in a more permissive environment. Players won’t be around each other all the time and will have to police their own behavior even more than they did in Orlando.