Penny Hardaway a candidate for Orlando Magic job?

Penny Hardaway has only been the head coach at Memphis for three seasons and has not produced standout results. But that is not stopping him from becoming a head coach candidate in the NBA.

Last week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Penny was receiving interest from NBA teams.

On his podcast this week, FOX Sports college basketball analyst Aaron Torres said that he has heard similar talk. Torres specifically said there is some buzz about Hardaway possibly going to the Magic.

There is history between Hardaway and the Magic that makes sense for him to be a candidate.

The 49-year-old began his career with the Magic and developed into 4-time All-Star in Orlando. Maybe they feel, or he could convince them, that he is right for the job. Hardaway was already able to convince Memphis to hire him, selling them on his grassroots experience and history as a star player there.

Is it a longshot for Penny to be hired? Perhaps, but there are now so many NBA coaching jobs available, teams will have to dig deep for a few hires. Maybe the thought of Penny coaching in the NBA isn’t so much of a reach.