Fans all said the same thing about Russell Westbrook’s yacht video

Fans all said the same thing about the video of Russell Westbrook on a yacht.

Westbrook is a free agent and shared a video on Instagram Tuesday that showed him shooting hoops on a basketball goal while on an enormous yacht. The video was intended to show how Westbrook is working hard on his game even while on vacation. He was also flexing his luxury life as well.

While it looks great and seems to show his dedication that Westbrook is working on his game, fans all said the same thing about the video. Everyone joked about how many balls Westbrook likely lost into the ocean.

I just know he lost a couple balls in that water https://t.co/kX0QvJJOvX — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) August 26, 2025

That balls destined for the ocean — beanskiii (@beanskino) August 26, 2025

What's the over under on the number of basketballs Westbrook launched ino the ocean on jump shots.🤣🤣🤣 — Midtown Mike (@MidtownMike22) August 26, 2025

The scene after Russell Westbrook's Yacht workout pic.twitter.com/kLsDSN8Yjy — Mr Commonsense (@fopminui) August 27, 2025

I have to say, that was my first thought as well, though that’s just because shooting on a yacht deck like that doesn’t seem very stable. Many others were joking that Westbrook would miss shots badly enough that the balls would bounce into the water.

Westbrook is turning 37 in November. The veteran guard has played 17 seasons in the NBA and has gone from being a league MVP to now coming off the bench half the time. Westbrook is looking for a new team after playing 75 games with the Nuggets last season. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field.