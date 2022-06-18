Steph Curry to receive major honor from his alma mater

It’s been quite the week for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. On Thursday, he won his fourth NBA title and first Finals MVP. One day later, Curry learned that his No. 30 would be retired at his alma mater, Davidson.

Curry’s jersey retirement comes 13 years after he left Davidson to pursue his NBA dreams. He later returned to the University to earn his degree, officially graduating in May of this year.

“Steph made a commitment to Davidson and to his parents that he was going to graduate,” Davidson coach Bob McKillop said at the time, via the Charlotte Observer. “This was a superb, remarkable story about honoring a commitment, something that again shows that Steph prominently displays character traits that are so absent in our world today…. He is a multi-millionaire, and yet he still takes the time to finish his education.”

In addition to his jersey retirement, the August 31 ceremony will also see Curry inducted into Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame while simultaneously receiving his bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Curry is Davidson’s all-time leader in points, 3-pointers, free throws, field goals and steals.