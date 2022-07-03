Steph Curry goes viral for celebration at Summer League game

Steph Curry is understandably feeling himself after winning his fourth title in the last eight years with the Golden State Warriors, and his celebration continued Saturday.

Curry was in attendance at a Summer League game between the Warriors and Sacramento Kings. When arena cameras showed Curry on the big screen at Chase Center, chants of “MVP!” rang out. Curry, who won his first-ever NBA Finals MVP this past postseason, responded to the adoring crowd by breaking out his “night night” celebration that became famous during the Warriors’ championship run. He did so while eating a snack and with his son seated on his lap.

Steph vibing with Canon during the Warriors-Kings Summer League game Even hit the Night Night celly 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tp5snhaPOu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2022

This isn’t the first time Curry has broken out the celebration off the court.

During the Warriors’ championship parade, Curry used it in a viral mic drop moment.

The celebration has been adopted by others as well. Steve Kerr wore a shirt at the parade with “Night. Night.” written on it. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen broke the celebration out after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in June (video here).

Curry finished the postseason averaging 27.4 points on 39.7 percent from three-point range and 45.9 percent from the field in 22 games. Curry also had another viral celebration besides “night night” that he used during Game 6 of the Finals.