Steve Kerr’s attempt to watch Warriors’ Game 6 with company did not go well

When coaches land in Covid protocols, they find themselves in the uncomfortable situation of being fans like everyone else. Steve Kerr found himself in that position for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, and it sounds like he was a lot to handle while that was happening.

Kerr was cleared from protocols Sunday and allowed to speak to the media for the first time since he tested positive on Monday. He admitted that he had attempted to watch Game 6 on television with his wife Margot, but she did not want to stick around.

“She sat there for about two minutes and then announced that she was going to go downstairs to watch the Kardashians instead,” Kerr admitted. “It was a good arrangement. Like all good marriages, you know when to be together and when to give each other a little space. All is good now, though.”

Kerr conceded that he was “perhaps” yelling at the television when asked if that was a factor in his wife’s early exit.

Kerr has missed playoff games before, particularly in 2017 as he dealt with complications from back surgery. However, he knew he would be missing those games, while this week’s events came out of the blue.

A few NFL coaches have had something similar happen to them, and their advice for the situation might have done Kerr — and his wife — some good.