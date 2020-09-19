Steve Nash reveals bold plan for Kevin Durant next season

Steve Nash will be wasting no time getting creative next season as the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

This week on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast, Nash revealed his bold plan for star forward Kevin Durant, who will be returning from injury.

“Kevin, with his length, is a matchup problem for everyone,” said Nash, per Coby Green of SportsNet New York. “Kevin can play all five positions, and I plan to use him in all five positions.”

Nash is already well-familiar with Durant’s skillset, having served as a consultant for the Golden State Warriors during Durant’s time there. The ex-MVP Durant missed all of this season recovering from a torn Achilles. But as an elite scorer and quality ball-handler at 6-foot-10, Durant does have the ability to play anywhere on the floor in today’s positionless game.

We know Durant has a great deal of respect for Nash’s basketball mind. The Nets also do not have any true seven-footers on their current roster. Thus, Durant could headline an exciting new brand of downsized play under Nash.