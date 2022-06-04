Steve Nash lands familiar face to join his coaching staff in Brooklyn

Steve Nash previously had both Amar’e Stoudemire and Mike D’Antoni on his coaching staff in Brooklyn. Now Nash is adding another familiar figure from his Phoenix days.

Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported Saturday that the Nets are expected to hire Igor Kokoskov as an assistant on Nash’s bench. Kokoskov had served as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks this season.

Kokoskov goes pretty far back with Nash. He was an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns for five years from 2008 to 2013, the first four years of which coincided with Nash’s time in Phoenix as a a player. Kokoskov also coached current Nets guard Goran Dragic, both on the Suns and on the Slovenian national basketball team.

The 50-year-old Kokoskov is very well-experienced. He previously served as head coach of the Suns in the 2018-19 season as well (though after Nash and Dragic had already left the team). Kokoskov could provide a bit of stability for Nash in Brooklyn, especially with Nash recently facing hot seat rumors.