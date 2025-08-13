NBA All-Star sends desperate plea for help to use a can opener

Tyrese Maxey can do some incredible things on an NBA court. But the Philadelphia 76ers point guard has a lot less versatility in the kitchen.

Maxey went live on Instagram to ask for help from his 800,000 followers. The assistance he was looking for? How to use a can opener. The All-Star guard desperately needed to open a can of dog food to feed his pets.

“I need help,” Maxey said to begin the livestream. “Normally, Chef helps me use the can opener for my dogs. Tell me what I need to do. Somebody on here, help me out. Show me how to work this thing.”

Maxey then proceeded to attempt to open the can like he was performing a sketch on “Saturday Night Live.”

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey is currently on Instagram Live asking for help on how to use a can opener 😂 pic.twitter.com/LydrBwH284 — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) August 11, 2025

To his credit, Maxey wasn’t ashamed to ask for help. The 76ers star posted the entire 12-minute stream on his Instagram account. Why he didn’t look for a YouTube tutorial first is anyone’s guess.

Maxey signed a $204 million contract extension last July. The man can afford to have personal chefs and household help open cans for him for the rest of his life.

But one would think Maxey would have learned how to open a can as a child, before the wealth and fame allowed him to rely on others for kitchen duties.

The cry for help at least revealed that Maxey gave his chef a day off. He’ll likely be back to opening cans for Tyrese in no time.