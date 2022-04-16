Unlikely announcer reportedly calling NBA playoff games this year

Basketball fans are in for a treat this NBA postseason, albeit one that they probably weren’t expecting.

Sports Media Watch reported on Saturday that famous sportscaster Gus Johnson will be calling NBA playoff games for TNT this year. Johnson will reportedly be on the call for Game 2 of Toronto-Philadelphia on Monday as well as Game 2 of Milwaukee-Chicago on Wednesday. Greg Anthony will be Johnson’s broadcast partner.

The 54-year-old Johnson, who is one of the most enthusiastic announcers in all of sports, is best known for calling college football and college basketball games, especially March Madness. He also started calling select NFL games again for FOX during the 2021 season.

Johnson is not known as an NBA announcer, but he does have experience in that regard. He briefly served as a play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 1990s. Additionally, Johnson called games for the New York Knicks from 1994 to 2010, lending his voice to some memorable calls.

With Johnson, you never know quite what you are going to get. Perhaps he might scream about barbecue again while reacting to a Joel Embiid dunk.