Victor Wembanyama is not worried about Spurs being down 3-1 in NBA Finals

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama ’s confidence certainly has not been dented by the team’s 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama was asked Friday if the Spurs still believe in their ability to rally against the New York Knicks and become just the second team in NBA history to come back from down 3-1 in the NBA Finals. According to the center, the sentiment around the team remains that it will absolutely happen.

“Everybody knows we’re going to do it. I feel like we need to isolate that one game and take it one game at a time,” Wembanyama said.

Wemby on a possible 3-1 comeback:



"Everybody knows we're gonna do it. I think it'd be a mistake to waste our energy on multiple games. It's one game at a time" pic.twitter.com/hOJ6klnuiu — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 12, 2026

To be clear, Wembanyama is saying that everyone around the Spurs has the belief, not everyone in the world. It’s still a pretty bold stance from a team that has blown two games in heartbreaking fashion, though the Spurs could just as easily be leading 3-1 if they could close games better than they have.

The Spurs have no choice but to maintain that belief. There would not be much point in playing out the rest of the series if the players felt they couldn’t come back. Plus, a win at home in Game 5 would shift the series back to New York and put pressure on the Knicks to close things out at home in Game 6.

Still, a collapse like the one the Spurs endured in Game 4 is tough to come back from. The team can say all the right things, but their mentality will be put to the test in a big way on Saturday.