Video: Jeremy Sochan tried to disrupt Victor Wembanyama’s focus in Game 5

New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan hasn’t seen the floor much in the 2026 NBA Finals, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to make a mark in Game 5 against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs .

As Wembanyama was walking back to the bench, Jeremy Sochan approached the center in a clear attempt to get under the skin of the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Wembanyama didn’t seem too bothered, however, despite Sochan making contact with him.

Wemby and his former teammate Jeremy Sochan on the Knicks bench 😯 pic.twitter.com/feLgiiMbn0 — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2026

What made it more interesting was that Sochan and Wembanyama were teammates not long ago. Sochan started the 2025-26 season with the Spurs, who waived him in February. The Knicks later signed the former Baylor Bears star after he cleared waivers.

Wembanyama knew better than to take Sochan’s bait. The Spurs can’t afford for Wembanyama to lose focus in the game, as their chances of prolonging the series rely heavily on what he can do on the court.

Sochan entered Game 5 having played only seven playoff games, averaging 3.7 minutes per outing. Wembanyama, on the other hand, averaged 24.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, and 2.7 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field in his first 21 games in the playoffs.