Video of slim-looking Luka Doncic draws attention online

Luka Doncic may officially be out of his junk food era.

The Los Angeles Lakers star Doncic made a public appearance in Spain over the weekend. Doncic was in attendance at a Real Madrid basketball game, which was the team’s Liga ACB season finale against Granada.

Video emerged of Doncic, who began his professional career with Real Madrid from 2015-18 after playing for several years prior to that with their youth teams, sitting in the stands next to club president Florentino Perez. Doncic was looking extremely slim in a simple white T-shirt and slacks.

Check out the video below.

GUESS WHO’S HERE…



¡Llega al Movistar Arena @luka7doncic para animar al @RMBaloncesto en su último partido de temporada regular de #LigaEndesa! pic.twitter.com/wNUu26wtlh — Liga Endesa (@ACBCOM) May 25, 2025

The 26-year-old Doncic, officially listed at 230 pounds, has struggled with weight and conditioning for much of his NBA career. While those issues have not prevented Doncic from being a five-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA First Team selection already, his weight has been a hot topic over the last several months in particular.

After Doncic was stunningly traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers in February, reports leaked out that the Mavericks seemingly had deep concerns about Doncic’s physical shape and lifestyle habits. Then after the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round this year, head coach JJ Redick made some comments about conditioning that many believed were directed at Doncic.

Now that it has been nearly a full month since the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs, Doncic appears to be making good progress with his health, including from a dietary standpoint. The real-life footage of Doncic is now backing up that assertion as well.