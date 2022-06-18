Warriors acknowledge popular fan theory about their title victories

The Golden State Warriors are throwing the Internet a bone after their latest NBA championship win.

Warriors star Draymond Green took some time this week to acknowledge a popular online theory about the team’s title victories. The theory, which had circulated during the earlier rounds of the playoffs, suggested that Golden State wins the championship in every year that rapper Kendrick Lamar releases a new album.

Lamar dropped “To Pimp A Butterfly” in 2015 followed by “Damn” in 2017, “Black Panther: The Album” in 2018, and his latest project “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” just last month. The Warriors went on to win the title in every single one of those years.

Green shouted out the theory in a tweet on Friday and requested that Lamar release another album in 2023.

Granted, there are a few holes in the theory. For one, it does not account for Lamar’s albums “Section.80” (which was released in 2011) and “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” (2012). For another, the theory includes “Black Panther: The Album,” a movie soundtrack that features other artists besides Lamar, but excludes Lamar’s 2016 solo compilation album “Untitled, Unmastered.”

Nevertheless, Green and the Warriors are happy to show love to Lamar for any role that he may have played in helping them win it all this year. In fact, Lamar is so popular in NBA circles that even Hall of Fame coaches dig him.