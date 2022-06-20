Warriors fan went to great lengths to call Stephen Curry the GOAT

The Golden State Warriors held yet another championship parade on Monday, and there was a goat in attendance. Yes, Stephen Curry was there, but so was an actual goat. And that goat wore a Curry jersey.

One fan at the Warriors’ parade in San Francisco brought a pet goat and dressed it in a Curry jersey. That, obviously, was the fan’s extremely over-the-top way of calling Curry the greatest of all time.

Someone brought a goat in a Curry jersey to the parade 😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/1SOC97NYNy — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 20, 2022

The last time we saw something like that was in a much different setting, but the message was the same.

Curry will probably never be considered the greatest basketball player of all time, but he now has four NBA titles, two league MVPs and an NBA Finals MVP. Even Shaq thinks Curry is worthy of being in the discussion.