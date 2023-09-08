 Skip to main content
Report: Warriors got turned down by former champion for potential reunion

September 8, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Steve Kerr in a blue warmup jacket

Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr encourages his players during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors apparently got stiff-armed in their attempts to reunite with one former player.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported this week that the Warriors pursued center JaVale McGee for a possible reunion this summer. However, McGee turned them down to sign with the rival Sacramento Kings instead.

The 35-year-old McGee won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018 as a member of the Warriors (playing with the still-intact Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green trio under coach Steve Kerr). But the Kings are now coached by former Golden State assistant Mike Brown and are younger with a better long-term outlook than the Warriors. McGee should also have a greater chance to compete for minutes in Sacramento with that frontcourt situation an uncertain one outside of All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

With the seven-footer McGee spurning them, Golden State still lacks size and will continue to rely on Green (6-foot-7), Jonathan Kuminga (6-foot-8), and Kevon Looney (6-foot-9) for the balance of their center minutes. The Warriors still have open roster spots though and could decide to reunite with some other former players instead.

