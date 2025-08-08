Kansas coach Bill Self shares update after health scare

Longtime Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self was hospitalized last month amid a significant health scare, but he has since returned to his normal day-to-day activities.

Self released a statement on July 27 revealing that he had been admitted to Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kans., after he experienced “some concerning symptoms.” Doctors determined that Self needed two stents inserted to address blocked arteries. The 62-year-old said the procedure went well.

On Friday, self told Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 that he is feeling great roughly two weeks after having a heart catheterization and the two stents placed. He said he has been back in his office every day and is looking forward to players reporting.

“I don’t have any restrictions coaching,” Self said.

Just got off the phone with Kansas coach Bill Self after his health scare a couple weeks ago in which he underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents placed for blocked arteries:



Self said he received a clean bill of health from the doctors, has been back in the office… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 8, 2025

Self previously dealt with a similar health issue in 2023 that forced him to miss both the Big 12 and the NCAA Tournaments that year. He was hospitalized after experiencing some chest tightness following that episode and underwent a procedure then as well.

A two-time AP College Coach of the Year, Self has been in his position with Kansas since 2003. Over that span, he has led the Jayhawks to two national titles (in 2008 and 2022), four total Final Fours (not including a vacated one in 2018), and eight Big 12 Tournament titles (also not including a vacated one in 2018).

Following his 2023 hospitalization, Self was adamant that he wanted to continue coaching for as long as possible. That said, he did reportedly consider a shocking career move just last year.