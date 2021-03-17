Here is what Rick Pitino said about the Indiana job

The Indiana Hoosiers are looking for a new head basketball coach after firing Archie Miller this week. Rick Pitino has done so well at Iona and has such a history of strong performances, that his name has come up for the job.

But the 68-year-old coach says he is not a candidate for the job.

Rick Pitino: “I’m not a candidate for Indiana or any other job. You could come to me with the greatest job in the world, and I would not consider it.” #ICMBB #iubb — Jaden Daly (@DalyDoseOfHoops) March 16, 2021

Jeff Goodman believes Pitino is indicating that he has a huge buyout from Iona.

Translation: Rick Pitino has a HUGE buyout. https://t.co/hffgJFQZON — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 16, 2021

Pitino heading to Indiana given the NCAA trouble he’s had seems like it would be a real longshot. If Indiana wants to go with a proven veteran coach who is available, there is one who is already favored to get the job.