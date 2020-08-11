Big 12 moving forward with college football season, new schedule

The Big 12 is planning to move forward with a college football season this fall despite two other Power 5 conferences announcing the opposite on Tuesday.

The presidents for the member Big 12 schools had a call on Tuesday. During that call, the presidents agreed to continue moving forward with a possible season, as first reported by SoonerScoop.com. The conference will also release a revised schedule after approval from the athletic directors.

Sources telling SoonerScoop's @CareyAMurdock and @Eddie_Rado Big 12 presidents will allow conference to move forward toward a season and a revised Big 12 schedule will be released after approval from AD's during tonight's meetings. — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) August 12, 2020

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced that they will not be playing college football this fall and that they will be looking to 2021 instead.

A previous report said some within the Big 12 were split on how to proceed. They may choose to delay games on the schedule for now, which would run contrary to what Oklahoma was aiming to do.

The ACC and SEC are the other two power conferences. Both are currently holding firm on their plans to play a college football season this fall.