Bill Belichick sends clear message to his North Carolina recruits

Bill Belichick has been able to land a strong recruiting class since taking over at North Carolina, and part of that is down to his compelling message to potential signees.

ESPN’s Eli Lederman did a deep dive into Belichick’s recruiting efforts so far since joining the Tar Heels. In it, several North Carolina commits go on the record about their discussions with Belichick. One of them, quarterback commit Au’Tori Newkirk, revealed Belichick has dubbed the program “the 33rd team in the NFL” to his first recruiting class.

“The focus with this new staff is on preparing everything for the next level,” Newkirk said. “Everything is being run like it’s the next level. The motto is that we’re going to be the 33rd team in the NFL.”

Many of the prep players that have visited with North Carolina cite Belichick’s resume and knowledge of the NFL as a big reason for their interest. Rolesville High School coach Ranier Rackley visited with Belichick along with one of his top players, defensive end Zavion Griffin-Haynes, and detailed how Belichick outlined an entire multi-year developmental plan for Griffin-Haynes.

“He told Zavion straight up: You’re going to college, but you’re an NFL player,” Rackley said. “I see you as a first-rounder already based on who you are and what you bring to the table.”

Belichick had his own famous slogans while with the New England Patriots, but he no doubt has had to adapt things a bit for his new audience. Plenty of other schools are pitching recruits on a pro-style program to prepare players for the NFL, but Belichick can point to a track record of success that no other college coach can match.

Belichick’s status and reputation have already gotten him meetings with some recruits that the previous staff under Mack Brown did not have a chance with. He will need to prove that he can win and get players drafted, but for now, Belichick’s message is a very potent one.