Carson Beck called out his Miami coaches

Miami quarterback Carson Beck seemingly blamed the coaching staff for Saturday’s loss to SMU.

Beck seemingly indicated that the Hurricanes offense failed to adjust to the SMU defense when speaking to the media after his team’s 26-20 overtime loss. The quarterback said the SMU defense ran the same scheme all game, and that he simply ran the plays as called.

“They ran the same thing the whole time. I just execute the play that’s called,” Beck said.

Carson Beck in his post game interview



"They ran the same thing the whole time… I just execute the play that is called"

It certainly reads as if Beck is blaming his coaches for Miami’s lack of points. The Hurricanes tallied 433 yards of offense, but committed two turnovers and only managed 20 points. Beck was intercepted twice, including in overtime to effectively hand SMU the win.

CARSON BECK INTERCEPTION!



SMU HAS A CHANCE TO UPSET NO. 10 MIAMI!

Turnovers have been a problem for Beck in Miami’s two losses. When the Hurricanes lost to Louisville, Beck was intercepted four times, and seemingly blamed his teammates for the most crucial interception. Shrugging off his performance and essentially passing the buck for a second time this season is not a great look.

Beck’s good start to the season had him moving up NFL Draft boards. One has to wonder if he has reversed some of that progress over the past few weeks.